Oppenheimer Increases Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $2,350.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $2,050.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CMG. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,885.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,240.00 to $2,454.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,133.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $2,094.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,073.64 and its 200 day moving average is $1,803.73. The company has a market cap of $57.78 billion, a PE ratio of 56.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,291.63 and a twelve month high of $2,175.01.

Insider Activity

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 44.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,999.90, for a total value of $3,735,813.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $46,691,665.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,999.90, for a total value of $3,735,813.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,691,665.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,055.00, for a total transaction of $2,213,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,978,085. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,396 shares of company stock worth $23,473,949. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also

