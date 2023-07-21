OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI) Trading Up 59.9%

OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI – Get Free Report) shares were up 59.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 12.35 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 11.75 ($0.15). Approximately 3,816,903 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,137% from the average daily volume of 170,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.35 ($0.10).

OptiBiotix Health Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 6.68. The company has a market capitalization of £19.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 525.78 and a beta of 1.48.

OptiBiotix Health Company Profile

OptiBiotix Health Plc, a life sciences company, engages in the discovery and development of microbiome modulators primarily in the United Kingdom. The company identifies and develops microbial strains, compounds, and formulations for use in food ingredients, supplements, and active compounds that impacts human physiology deriving potential health benefits.

