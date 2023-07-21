Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Decreased by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,770 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,128 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,210 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,667 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.37.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,968,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,622,933. The firm has a market cap of $321.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.20 and a 200-day moving average of $97.69. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $25,990,421.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.