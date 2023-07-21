O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY decreased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 2,058 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.66, for a total value of $1,913,240.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 285 shares in the company, valued at $264,953.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 2,058 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.66, for a total value of $1,913,240.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 285 shares in the company, valued at $264,953.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total value of $514,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,958 shares in the company, valued at $48,606,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,443 shares of company stock worth $41,584,807. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 1.2 %

ORLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $946.06.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $952.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $932.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $877.53. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $665.45 and a 12 month high of $975.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.