Organigram (TSE:OGI) PT Raised to C$4.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Organigram (TSE:OGI – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.25 to C$4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OGI. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Organigram from C$9.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday. Haywood Securities decreased their target price on shares of Organigram from C$1.60 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Organigram from C$1.80 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Organigram from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their target price on Organigram from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday.

Organigram Price Performance

Shares of OGI stock opened at C$1.77 on Monday. Organigram has a twelve month low of C$0.49 and a twelve month high of C$2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.94. The company has a market cap of C$142.49 million, a P/E ratio of -14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.36.

About Organigram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, gummies, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

