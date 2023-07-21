Osirium Technologies (LON:OSI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.20

Osirium Technologies PLC (LON:OSI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.02), with a volume of 421972 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.45 ($0.02).

Osirium Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.47 million, a P/E ratio of -24.17 and a beta of -0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,173.52.

Osirium Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Osirium Technologies PLC develops and sells cyber security software products in the United Kingdom. The company's products include Privileged Access Security, a solution that controls and protects access to customers' shared applications, services, and devices; and Privileged Access Management, a solution to minimize the risk of security breaches by controlling, securing, and auditing the vital assets in privileged accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Osirium Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osirium Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.