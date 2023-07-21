Osirium Technologies (LON:OSI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.20

Osirium Technologies PLC (LON:OSI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.02), with a volume of 421972 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.45 ($0.02).
Osirium Technologies Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £1.47 million, a P/E ratio of -24.17 and a beta of -0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,173.52.
Osirium Technologies Company Profile
Osirium Technologies PLC develops and sells cyber security software products in the United Kingdom. The company's products include Privileged Access Security, a solution that controls and protects access to customers' shared applications, services, and devices; and Privileged Access Management, a solution to minimize the risk of security breaches by controlling, securing, and auditing the vital assets in privileged accounts.
