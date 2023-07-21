Osisko Development (OTCMKTS:RNGTF) Shares Up 2.7%

Osisko Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:RNGTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.55 and last traded at $4.53. 59,131 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 43,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.78.

About Osisko Development

Osisko Development Corp., a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. Its flagship project is the Cariboo Gold project covering an area of 2,071 square kilometers of mineral rights located in British Columbia, Canada. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

