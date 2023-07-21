Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OSTK. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Overstock.com from $19.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Overstock.com from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Overstock.com from $24.50 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.29.

Shares of OSTK stock opened at $31.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.19 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Overstock.com has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.43.

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $381.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.55 million. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. Overstock.com’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Overstock.com will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSTK. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 7,081.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 40.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 61.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 35.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

