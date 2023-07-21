Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OVV. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $79.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.68.

Ovintiv Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:OVV opened at $42.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.13. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $59.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.78.

Institutional Trading of Ovintiv

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 33.45%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Equities analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ovintiv by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

