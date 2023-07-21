P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Stock Performance

PTSI traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.50. The stock had a trading volume of 45,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.83. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $37.44.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $221.72 million for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 32.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On P.A.M. Transportation Services

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTSI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,446,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,276,000 after buying an additional 716,798 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,245,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,292,000 after purchasing an additional 603,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,883,000 after purchasing an additional 254,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,316,000 after purchasing an additional 145,392 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services during the 1st quarter worth $2,136,000. 22.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

Featured Articles

