P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
P.A.M. Transportation Services Stock Performance
PTSI traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.50. The stock had a trading volume of 45,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.83. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $37.44.
P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $221.72 million for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 32.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On P.A.M. Transportation Services
About P.A.M. Transportation Services
P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.
