PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target Raised to $88.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. OTR Global lowered PACCAR to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.85.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $88.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.33. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $54.64 and a fifty-two week high of $90.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.32. The firm has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts predict that PACCAR will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $182,783.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $182,783.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,529 shares of company stock worth $7,062,964. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PACCAR

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCAR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PACCAR by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,017,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991,638 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in PACCAR by 98,391.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,154,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in PACCAR by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020,923 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,753,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $347,790,000. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.