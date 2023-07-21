Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 111.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,467,501 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300,163 shares during the quarter. Lennar accounts for approximately 1.1% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Lennar worth $259,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Lennar from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Raymond James upgraded Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.20.

Lennar Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LEN traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $126.45. 730,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,227,808. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $69.90 and a 12 month high of $133.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The construction company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. Analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 10.24%.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $1,310,553.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,556 shares in the company, valued at $32,861,731.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

