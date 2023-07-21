Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (BATS:PSMR) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (BATS:PSMR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.73 and last traded at $23.73. Approximately 2,769 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.75.

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.46. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (BATS:PSMR – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 869,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,122 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 91.53% of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF worth $20,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF

The Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (PSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSMR was launched on Mar 31, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

