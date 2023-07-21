Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 29.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,561 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS PTLC opened at $42.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.49.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

