Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Purchased by LMG Wealth Partners LLC

LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

NYSE:PKG traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.93. 172,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,567. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.69 and its 200-day moving average is $134.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $110.56 and a 1-year high of $146.26.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 25.59%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PKG. StockNews.com began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.63.

About Packaging Co. of America



Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

