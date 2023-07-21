Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 8,365 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.47.

Shares of USB opened at $39.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.65 and its 200 day moving average is $38.17. The company has a market capitalization of $60.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard P. Mckenney bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $607,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 16,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 66,698 shares of company stock worth $2,104,682 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

