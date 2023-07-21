Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth $76,640,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the 1st quarter worth $43,179,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 462,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,713,000 after buying an additional 258,301 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,035,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $426,038,000 after buying an additional 227,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Allegion by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 334,572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,217,000 after acquiring an additional 217,722 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegion alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.34, for a total value of $251,354.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,814.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allegion Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE ALLE opened at $124.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.67. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $87.33 and a 12 month high of $126.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.29 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 61.34% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Allegion from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Allegion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.75.

Allegion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.