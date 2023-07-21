Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $861,000 Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,358,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,509,101,000 after buying an additional 15,081,042 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,504,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,930 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,028,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900,697 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,609,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,554,000 after buying an additional 1,894,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,531,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,029,000 after acquiring an additional 138,271 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $45.40 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $43.12 and a 1 year high of $48.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.79.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.1342 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

