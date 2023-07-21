Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 402 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $192.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $101.98 and a one year high of $194.05.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.11 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.09% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 8.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In related news, CEO Michael Haack sold 28,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.34, for a total transaction of $4,634,480.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,059,922.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Haack sold 28,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.34, for a total transaction of $4,634,480.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,229 shares in the company, valued at $18,059,922.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 4,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $783,632.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,573.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,939 shares of company stock valued at $7,804,980 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eagle Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.