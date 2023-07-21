Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Takes $1.12 Million Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,199,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,548,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12,898.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,017,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,786,000 after buying an additional 1,009,970 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 300.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 715,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,400,000 after buying an additional 536,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at $21,214,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $46.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.44. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $34.52 and a 52-week high of $68.83.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

