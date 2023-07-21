Pan American Silver (PAAS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Pan American Silver (NYSE: PAAS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/19/2023 – Pan American Silver was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/2/2023 – Pan American Silver was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/9/2023 – Pan American Silver was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Pan American Silver Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PAAS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,042,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,207,533. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $21.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.21.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $390.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.39 million. On average, analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Pan American Silver by 94,294.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,309,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $576,955,000 after purchasing an additional 35,271,958 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Pan American Silver by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,829,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,528 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Pan American Silver by 453.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,215,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,795 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $35,988,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,104.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,049,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,481,000 after buying an additional 1,878,957 shares in the last quarter. 60.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

