Pan American Silver (PAAS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Pan American Silver (NYSE: PAAS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 7/19/2023 – Pan American Silver was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
Pan American Silver Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of PAAS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,042,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,207,533. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $21.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.21.
Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $390.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.39 million. On average, analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.
