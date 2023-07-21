Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Trading Up 1.9%

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$22.22 and last traded at C$22.20. Approximately 810,113 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 864,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PAAS shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Pan American Silver Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.99, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.48.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

