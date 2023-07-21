Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.87.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 3M restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $15,999,245.93. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 459,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,289,533.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $15,999,245.93. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 459,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,289,533.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $2,433,727.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,352,685.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,106 shares of company stock valued at $21,065,336. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paychex

Paychex Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 35.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 118.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after buying an additional 49,851 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at $237,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAYX opened at $123.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.18 and a 200-day moving average of $112.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $139.47.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Paychex will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

