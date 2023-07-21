PDS Planning Inc Acquires 26,693 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 84.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,693 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Wipro were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WIT. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 199,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 36,907 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,033,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,618,000 after acquiring an additional 509,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 99,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 14,576 shares during the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wipro Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE WIT opened at $4.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average of $4.71. Wipro Limited has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $5.54. The company has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WIT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wipro in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Wipro in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.30 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.36.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

