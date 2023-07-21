PDS Planning Inc Acquires Shares of 11,039 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TAK. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5,714.3% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 92.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5,755.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Price Performance

TAK opened at $15.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.62. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $17.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 7.91%. Research analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TAK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Takeda Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

