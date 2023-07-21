PDS Planning Inc Buys Shares of 1,472 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 768.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 12,310 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 75,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.50.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $171.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $187.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.40.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.86%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

