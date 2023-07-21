PDS Planning Inc Has $124,000 Stock Holdings in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Free Report) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEP. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Korea Electric Power by 11.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Korea Electric Power by 75.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 16,618 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Korea Electric Power by 5.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,736,000. 1.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Korea Electric Power Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE KEP opened at $7.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.77. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $8.85.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The utilities provider reported ($3.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 30.58% and a negative return on equity of 51.62%.

Korea Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.