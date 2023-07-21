PDS Planning Inc Invests $201,000 in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Corning by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 218,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Corning by 249.5% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 209,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after buying an additional 149,717 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 184,451 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after buying an additional 12,839 shares during the period. 68.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 888 restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

Corning Stock Down 1.2 %

In other news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $946,942.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,314,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 161,334 shares of company stock valued at $5,294,350. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

GLW opened at $33.19 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Corning’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

