PDS Planning Inc Invests $249,000 in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,681 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,454,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in UBS Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,512,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,812,000 after buying an additional 494,441 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the first quarter valued at $1,156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

UBS opened at $21.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $73.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $22.30.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 14.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on UBS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.65.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

