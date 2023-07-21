PDS Planning Inc Invests $249,000 in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,681 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,454,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in UBS Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,512,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,812,000 after buying an additional 494,441 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the first quarter valued at $1,156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.44% of the company’s stock.
UBS opened at $21.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $73.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $22.30.
Several analysts recently commented on UBS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.65.
UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.
