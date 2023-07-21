PDS Planning Inc Purchases New Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $168.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.32. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $151.27 and a 52-week high of $261.59.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DG. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,114,880.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,114,880.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,795,959.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.