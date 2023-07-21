PDS Planning Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report) by 84.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,242 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,649 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 19,617 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 23,462 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,094 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,187 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,285 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:TKC opened at $4.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average of $4.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $5.44.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $911.81 million during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 21.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TKC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

