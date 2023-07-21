Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.20.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $31.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of $29.59 and a 52 week high of $38.29.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.493 dividend. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

