PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Price Target Raised to $85.00

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BTIG Research from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.60.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance

NYSE PFSI opened at $80.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.49. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1 year low of $41.76 and a 1 year high of $81.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.63). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $302.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. PennyMac Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Derek Stark sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $399,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,060.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,159,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,604 shares in the company, valued at $29,041,701.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Stark sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $399,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,060.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,536 shares of company stock worth $7,811,379. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 100.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 850,545 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 7,011.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 801,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after buying an additional 790,151 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 14.0% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,531,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,091,000 after buying an additional 556,274 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 205.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,812,000 after buying an additional 548,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 322.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 706,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,610,000 after buying an additional 539,539 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.