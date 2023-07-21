Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target Raised to $351.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by BTIG Research from $328.00 to $351.00 in a report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

PEN has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $303.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $390.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $376.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $330.58.

Penumbra Price Performance

Shares of PEN opened at $305.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,911.74 and a beta of 0.53. Penumbra has a twelve month low of $125.18 and a twelve month high of $348.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. Penumbra had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $241.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, Director Arani Bose sold 5,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.87, for a total transaction of $1,429,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 182,629 shares in the company, valued at $52,208,152.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Penumbra news, Director Arani Bose sold 5,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.87, for a total transaction of $1,429,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 182,629 shares in the company, valued at $52,208,152.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.98, for a total transaction of $3,121,924.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,325 shares of company stock worth $11,839,865. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penumbra

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Penumbra by 44.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Penumbra by 281.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Penumbra by 116.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

