PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PepsiCo by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after buying an additional 4,629,947 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,637,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,579,000 after buying an additional 267,641 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,008,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,696,000 after buying an additional 1,175,427 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,519,707,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP stock opened at $189.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $260.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.50. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.98 and a 52 week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.