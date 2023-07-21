Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Receives $72.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.20.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFGC. StockNews.com raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Performance Food Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $61.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $42.77 and a 12 month high of $63.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.85. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Transactions at Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.94 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $111,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,486,578.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $111,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,486,578.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider George L. Holm sold 2,680 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $160,960.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 658,400 shares in the company, valued at $39,543,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,680 shares of company stock valued at $392,041. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Performance Food Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,305 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,200 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,790 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 130.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 460 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

