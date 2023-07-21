Petrofac (LON:PFC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $73.62

Shares of Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 73.62 ($0.96) and traded as high as GBX 79.65 ($1.04). Petrofac shares last traded at GBX 79.40 ($1.04), with a volume of 1,405,356 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.62) target price on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Petrofac Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 73.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 73.64. The company has a market cap of £399.94 million, a P/E ratio of -159.14, a PEG ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 900.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Insider Activity

About Petrofac

In other Petrofac news, insider Francesca Di Carlo purchased 6,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.06) per share, with a total value of £4,982.31 ($6,514.53). Corporate insiders own 16.62% of the company’s stock.

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

