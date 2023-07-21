Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Decreased by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,180 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $36.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $207.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.61 and its 200-day moving average is $40.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

