Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target Cut to $41.00

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PFE. UBS Group reduced their target price on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered Pfizer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $36.77 on Monday. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.69.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.3% during the first quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 17,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in Pfizer by 32.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 94,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 22,879 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,771,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,281,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

