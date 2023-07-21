Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stake Decreased by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $5,484,250,000. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE PM opened at $98.18 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $152.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.72.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

