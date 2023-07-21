Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International updated its FY23 guidance to $6.13-$6.22 EPS.
Shares of NYSE PM opened at $98.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $152.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.92 and its 200 day moving average is $97.72.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.88%.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. NBW Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Yoder Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.
