Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $489.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

PNFP traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.05. 71,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,437. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $43.31 and a one year high of $89.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

PNFP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,404,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,453,000 after buying an additional 289,963 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,257,000 after buying an additional 19,631 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,904,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,612,000 after buying an additional 66,069 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 17.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,471,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,492,000 after buying an additional 514,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 13.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,806,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,635,000 after buying an additional 214,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

