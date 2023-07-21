Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $63.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DIN. 888 reissued a downgrade rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Dine Brands Global from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.33.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global Trading Down 0.5 %

DIN opened at $59.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.59. The company has a market cap of $930.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.82. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $56.00 and a 12-month high of $82.43.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $213.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.04 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 35.04%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is 39.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 233,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,072,000 after purchasing an additional 33,886 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter worth $2,694,000. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.