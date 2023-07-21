Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Holdings Lifted by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 334.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,235 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 17,213,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $212,935,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035,344 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,176,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Plug Power by 6.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,008,927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $294,328,000 after purchasing an additional 826,142 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Plug Power by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $124,349,000 after purchasing an additional 303,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Plug Power by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,633,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,320,000 after purchasing an additional 439,463 shares in the last quarter. 49.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLUG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.21.

Plug Power Stock Performance

PLUG stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $12.39. 7,444,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,940,859. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $31.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $210.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.67 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 100.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.