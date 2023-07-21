Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st.

Plumas Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Plumas Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of PLBC opened at $36.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.12. The stock has a market cap of $211.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.66. Plumas Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.45 and a 1-year high of $45.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Plumas Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PLBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 37.03%. The company had revenue of $21.07 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Plumas Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plumas Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLBC. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the first quarter worth $61,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Plumas Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Plumas Bancorp by 36,358.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. 34.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

