Polymath (POLY) Price Down 2.3% Over Last Week

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Polymath has a total market cap of $130.22 million and $18,454.32 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000470 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.78 or 0.00316617 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013709 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 262.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000262 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

