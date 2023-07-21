Polymath Price Reaches $0.14 on Top Exchanges (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. Polymath has a market cap of $125.18 million and approximately $34,437.65 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000453 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Polymath has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.48 or 0.00309486 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013708 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 277.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000311 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.15167865 USD and is up 1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $58,283.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.