Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Announces $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.475 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%.

Portland General Electric has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Portland General Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 61.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Portland General Electric to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.3%.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:POR traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.16. 972,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,407. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.25 and its 200-day moving average is $48.50. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $56.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

POR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. 58.com reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Portland General Electric

In other news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $153,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,797.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Portland General Electric

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 6.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,174,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,435,000 after buying an additional 73,889 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 7.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,163,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,641,000 after buying an additional 228,283 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 12.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 819,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,065,000 after buying an additional 87,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 8.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

