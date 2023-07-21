Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Northland Securities cut Power Integrations from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.38.

Power Integrations stock opened at $91.87 on Thursday. Power Integrations has a twelve month low of $59.16 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.30.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $106.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.33 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $82,410.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 108,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,902,669.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $82,410.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 108,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,902,669.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $126,264.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,957.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,408 shares of company stock worth $4,302,864 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,024,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,476,000 after acquiring an additional 535,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,717,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $194,876,000 after buying an additional 514,149 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,392,000. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 49.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,176,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,052,000 after buying an additional 388,650 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter worth about $27,617,000. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

