Power Metal Resources (LON:POW) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.65

Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.66 ($0.01), with a volume of 16136220 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.69 ($0.01).

Power Metal Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of £14.40 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Power Metal Resources news, insider Edmund (Ed) Charles Frederick Shaw sold 5,000,000 shares of Power Metal Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total transaction of £50,000 ($65,376.57). Insiders sold 12,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,000,000 over the last three months. 39.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Power Metal Resources

Power Metal Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America, Australia, and Africa. It primarily explores for cobalt, lithium, copper, nickel, gold, rare earth elements, and platinum group metals. The company holds 30% interest in the Silver Peak project located in British Columbia; owns an interest in the Tati and Molopo Farms Complex projects situated in Botswana; and owns an interest in the Haneti project located in Tanzania.

